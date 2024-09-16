South Korea: New medical blacklist puts government on alert

September 16, 2024_ A new version of a blacklist in the South Korean medical sector was recently released, identifying doctors and medical students who have not participated in protests. The list includes names of emergency room doctors and graduate students, raising concerns about possible stalking and defamation. The government has announced a tough approach to addressing this situation, highlighting the seriousness of the allegations and the potential impact on the quality of healthcare services. The source of this news is ytn.co.kr. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, as actions against healthcare professionals could negatively affect healthcare in the country.