South Korea: New ministerial appointments announced by President Yoon Suk-yeol

July 4, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol announced new ministerial appointments. Kim Byung-hwan was designated as Chair of the Financial Services Committee, Lee Jin-sook as Chair of the Communications Committee, and Kim Wan-seop as Minister of the Environment. Kim Byung-hwan and Kim Wan-seop are both former vice ministers of the Ministry of Economy and Finance. The news was reported by 메트로경제. These appointments reflect President Yoon's intention to strengthen leadership in key areas of government.