South Korea: New ministry to improve communication between government and parliament

July 1, 2024_ South Korea announced the creation of a new ministry to improve communication between the government and parliament. Presidency Chief of Staff Jeong Jin-seok said the new ministry would listen to and explain key policy issues to members of parliament. The government also intends to create a Department of Strategic Population Planning to address the problem of low birth rate. This department will work closely with parliament to develop necessary laws and budgets. Metro 경제 reports it. Furthermore, the government is committed to addressing citizens' concerns in a context of high inflation, high interest rates and high oil prices.