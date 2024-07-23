South Korea: New openings of Italian restaurants in Seoul

23 July 2024_ In Seoul, near Anguk station, a new Italian bakery called Amor Napoli has opened, launched by the famous dessert brand Dore Dore. The bakery offers a variety of typical Italian products such as panettone, Sfogliatelle and cannoli, recreating an atmosphere reminiscent of Southern Italy. Also in Seoul, near Yongsan station, the Shonino restaurant allows you to immerse yourself in the environment of Southern Italian cuisine, with a setting that evokes the scents of lemon and greenery. Finally, the Marionne restaurant, known for its wood-fired pizzas, is preparing to expand due to its growing popularity. Marieclairekorea.com reports it. These openings highlight the growing influence of Italian culinary culture in South Korea.