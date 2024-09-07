Cerca nel sito
 
South Korea: New political interference charges against Kim Geon-hee

September 6, 2024_ Kim Geon-hee, wife of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, is at the center of new allegations regarding her alleged interference...

07 settembre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 6, 2024_ Kim Geon-hee, wife of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, is at the center of new allegations regarding her alleged interference in the process of selecting candidates for the national election. According to statements by former members of parliament, Kim allegedly sent Telegram messages to Kim Young-sun, a former ruling party lawmaker, suggesting a change of constituency. The allegations have raised concerns about possible violations of electoral laws and have triggered a heated political debate. The situation is further complicated by the government's reaction, which has denied the accusations and announced legal action against the media that reported the story. The source of this information is imnews.imbc.com. The issue could have significant repercussions on the political stability of South Korea, already marked by internal tensions and economic challenges.

