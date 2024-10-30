Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2024
South Korea: New revelations about Kim Geon-hee's intervention in 2022 local elections

October 29, 2024_ New allegations emerge regarding the intervention of Kim Geon-hee, wife of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, in the 2022 local...

South Korea: New revelations about Kim Geon-hee's intervention in 2022 local elections
October 29, 2024_ New allegations emerge regarding the intervention of Kim Geon-hee, wife of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, in the 2022 local elections. A former aide revealed that she conducted private polls at Kim's request two days before the elections and drafted documents for the new Changwon industrial park, claiming they were for the 'lady'. These revelations suggest Kim's broader involvement in political and administrative matters, fueling debate over the influence of the first lady in South Korean politics. The source of this information is 한겨레. Investigations into these allegations could have significant repercussions on the government's reputation and its political stability.

