October 20, 2024_ The Kim Geon-hee case continues to generate controversy in South Korea, with new statements by Myung Tae-kyun questioning the stability of the government. A meeting between President Yoon and the leader of the Freedom Party, Han Dong-hoon, is scheduled for tomorrow, which could prove crucial to resolving the crisis. Myung has revealed details of his relationship with the president and has published conversations insinuating Kim Geon-hee's direct involvement in politics. The situation has led to growing discontent among citizens and demands for clarification from the authorities, as reported by ytn.co.kr. Pressure on the government is increasing, while an official response is awaited to the accusations of corruption and violation of political financing laws.