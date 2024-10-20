Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 20 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: New revelations in Kim Geon-hee case shake politics

October 20, 2024_ The Kim Geon-hee case continues to generate controversy in South Korea, with new statements by Myung Tae-kyun questioning the...

South Korea: New revelations in Kim Geon-hee case shake politics
20 ottobre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 20, 2024_ The Kim Geon-hee case continues to generate controversy in South Korea, with new statements by Myung Tae-kyun questioning the stability of the government. A meeting between President Yoon and the leader of the Freedom Party, Han Dong-hoon, is scheduled for tomorrow, which could prove crucial to resolving the crisis. Myung has revealed details of his relationship with the president and has published conversations insinuating Kim Geon-hee's direct involvement in politics. The situation has led to growing discontent among citizens and demands for clarification from the authorities, as reported by ytn.co.kr. Pressure on the government is increasing, while an official response is awaited to the accusations of corruption and violation of political financing laws.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
meeting between president Yoon case continues Myung Tae kyun presidente
Vedi anche
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza