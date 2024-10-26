South Korea: New rules to regulate stablecoin transactions

October 25, 2024_ The South Korean government plans to include stablecoins, which are linked to the dollar, among the entities regulated by the Foreign Exchange Transactions Law starting in the second half of 2025. This decision was made in response to growing concerns about the use of stablecoins for unmonitored international transactions. The Ministry of Finance announced that cryptocurrency companies will have to register and report transactions to the Bank of Korea. However, there are doubts about the effectiveness of these measures in preventing illicit activities, such as money laundering. The news was reported by 매일경제. The government stressed that it will not recognize stablecoins as capital transaction instruments, but only intends to monitor transactions to prevent abuse.