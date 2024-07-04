South Korea: New tax breaks for companies that increase dividends

July 3, 2024_ The South Korean government has announced tax breaks for companies that increase dividends to their shareholders by at least 5% over the past three years. Businesses that meet this criterion will receive a 5% deduction on the corporation tax excess. Additionally, shareholders of these companies will benefit from a reduction in income tax on dividends. The measures also include reforms to improve corporate governance, such as introducing electronic shareholder meetings and shortening the validity period of shareholders' decisions. 매일경제 reports it. These tax breaks will be in force for three years, but their approval in Parliament remains uncertain.