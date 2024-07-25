Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 25 Luglio 2024
South Korea: New waste balloon attack by North Korea

July 24, 2024_ North Korea launched its tenth trash balloon attack this year, hitting the Yongsan Presidential Palace area for the first time....

South Korea: New waste balloon attack by North Korea
25 luglio 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
July 24, 2024_ North Korea launched its tenth trash balloon attack this year, hitting the Yongsan Presidential Palace area for the first time. Despite South Korea's defense measures, including the use of fixed and mobile megaphones, the balloons were sent again. The South Korean authorities have confirmed the presence of waste collected inside the Palace and have started an analysis of the situation. The severity of the incident has prompted consideration of additional response measures, such as reinstalling electronic screens along the border. The news was reported by 경향신문. South Korea is intensifying its psychological warfare operations against the North Korean regime, using megaphones and other technologies to counter Pyongyang's provocations.

in Evidenza