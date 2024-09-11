South Korea: NewJeans' Hanni Celebrates Fashion With Gucci In Exclusive Photoshoot

September 11, 2024_ Hanni, a member of K-pop group NewJeans, graces the cover of a special edition of fashion magazine 'Dazed', in collaboration with Italian brand Gucci. The young artist, who is also a global ambassador for the brand, showed off a variety of styles and makeup looks, capturing attention with her lively personality and creative use of accessories. In an interview, Hanni shared her joy at the growing popularity of her linguistic expression, also revealing her love for the Korean word '설레다', which means 'to be excited'. The news was reported by topstarnews.net. NewJeans, which consists of Hanni and four other talented girls, recently triumphed at the '2024 THE FACT MUSIC AWARDS' in Japan, proving their impact on the Asian music scene.