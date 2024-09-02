South Korea: Nittardi Winery Owner Showcases His Wines in Seoul

September 01, 2024_ Peter, the owner of renowned Italian winery Nittardi, held a tasting class at the Seoul School of Wine, attracting the attention of Korean wine enthusiasts. Nittardi, known for its Chianti Classico production, has a fascinating history linked to Michelangelo, who once owned the winery. During the event, Peter shared details about the quality of his wines, including Nittardi's Casanuova, and the importance of art in label design. The news was reported by blog.naver.com, highlighting the growing interest in Italian wines in South Korea. The event also highlighted the cultural connection between Italy and Korea, through a shared passion for wine and art.