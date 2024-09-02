Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 02 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Nittardi Winery Owner Showcases His Wines in Seoul

September 01, 2024_ Peter, the owner of renowned Italian winery Nittardi, held a tasting class at the Seoul School of Wine, attracting the attention...

South Korea: Nittardi Winery Owner Showcases His Wines in Seoul
02 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 01, 2024_ Peter, the owner of renowned Italian winery Nittardi, held a tasting class at the Seoul School of Wine, attracting the attention of Korean wine enthusiasts. Nittardi, known for its Chianti Classico production, has a fascinating history linked to Michelangelo, who once owned the winery. During the event, Peter shared details about the quality of his wines, including Nittardi's Casanuova, and the importance of art in label design. The news was reported by blog.naver.com, highlighting the growing interest in Italian wines in South Korea. The event also highlighted the cultural connection between Italy and Korea, through a shared passion for wine and art.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
tasting class at Peter highlighted the cultural connection between Italy winery Nittardi
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza