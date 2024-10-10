South Korea: North Korea announces total closure of connections with the South

October 9, 2024_ North Korea has announced it will completely cut off roads and railways connecting the country to the South, and begin fortification work along the border. The decision was communicated via a telephone warning sent to the United Nations Command, highlighting an increase in tensions between the two Koreas. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un justified the action in response to military exercises by the South and the presence of US nuclear assets, but these claims were considered unfounded. Experts warn that the situation could deteriorate further, with an increase in provocations by North Korea, especially in the run-up to the US presidential election. The news was reported by 동아일보. Tensions between the two Koreas are currently at an all-time high since the 1950 Korean War, with concerns growing over possible conflict in the region.