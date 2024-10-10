Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 10 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: North Korea announces total closure of connections with the South

October 9, 2024_ North Korea has announced it will completely cut off roads and railways connecting the country to the South, and begin fortification...

South Korea: North Korea announces total closure of connections with the South
10 ottobre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 9, 2024_ North Korea has announced it will completely cut off roads and railways connecting the country to the South, and begin fortification work along the border. The decision was communicated via a telephone warning sent to the United Nations Command, highlighting an increase in tensions between the two Koreas. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un justified the action in response to military exercises by the South and the presence of US nuclear assets, but these claims were considered unfounded. Experts warn that the situation could deteriorate further, with an increase in provocations by North Korea, especially in the run-up to the US presidential election. The news was reported by 동아일보. Tensions between the two Koreas are currently at an all-time high since the 1950 Korean War, with concerns growing over possible conflict in the region.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
US presidential election announced it will South Korea completely cut off
Vedi anche
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza