South Korea: North Korea destroys symbol of cooperation between the two countries

October 16, 2024_ North Korea has destroyed roads connecting North and South Korea, escalating tensions between the two countries. This act is seen as a clear signal of Pyongyang's willingness to cut off any form of dialogue with Seoul. The destruction of infrastructure, a symbol of cooperation, was accompanied by threats of further isolation measures. International reactions vary, with Russia condemning the action and China calling for calm, as reported by 경향신문. The current situation raises concerns about possible military conflicts, requiring careful crisis management by both sides.