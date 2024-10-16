Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:53
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: North Korea destroys symbol of cooperation between the two countries

October 16, 2024_ North Korea has destroyed roads connecting North and South Korea, escalating tensions between the two countries. This act is seen...

South Korea: North Korea destroys symbol of cooperation between the two countries
16 ottobre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 16, 2024_ North Korea has destroyed roads connecting North and South Korea, escalating tensions between the two countries. This act is seen as a clear signal of Pyongyang's willingness to cut off any form of dialogue with Seoul. The destruction of infrastructure, a symbol of cooperation, was accompanied by threats of further isolation measures. International reactions vary, with Russia condemning the action and China calling for calm, as reported by 경향신문. The current situation raises concerns about possible military conflicts, requiring careful crisis management by both sides.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as reported This act as simbolo
Vedi anche
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza