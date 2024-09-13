Cerca nel sito
 
South Korea: North Korea launches ballistic missiles into East Sea

September 13, 2024_ North Korea has launched multiple short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said....

South Korea: North Korea launches ballistic missiles into East Sea
13 settembre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 13, 2024_ North Korea has launched multiple short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. This comes amid rising tensions in the region and follows a series of missile tests conducted by Pyongyang in recent months. South Korean authorities are closely monitoring the situation, highlighting concerns about regional security. The news was reported by The Korea Herald. Tensions between the two Koreas have historically been high, with North Korea often using missile tests as a form of provocation towards South Korea and the international community.

