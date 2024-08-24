August 23, 2024_ During the recent Paris Olympics, North Korean athletes were subjected to ideological evaluation after posing for a smiling selfie with South Korean competitors. This behavior has raised concerns among North Korean authorities, who have initiated a process of self-criticism known as 'sasaengchonghwa'. The consequences for the athletes could include severe punishments, such as forced labor, due to the Kim Jong-un regime's growing hostility toward South Korea. The source of this information is news.sbs.co.kr. The situation highlights the rigidity of ideological control in North Korea, where even small gestures of friendship can lead to serious repercussions.