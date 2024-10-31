South Korea: North Korean Soldiers May Already Be in Ukraine

October 30, 2024_ South Korean and US intelligence agencies have revealed that some North Korean advanced units sent to Russia may have been deployed in Ukraine. According to reports, some North Korean soldiers are already present on Ukrainian soil and have suffered losses in recent battles. The Pentagon confirmed that a limited number of North Korean soldiers are already in the Kursk region of Russia and may be deployed for combat operations. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stressed the seriousness of the situation, calling for a united response from the international community. The news was reported by The Korea Times. In addition, it is reported that North Korea appears to have completed preparations for a possible nuclear test.