South Korea: North Korean Troop Buildup in Russia Confirmed

November 5, 2024_ South Korean authorities have confirmed that more than 10,000 North Korean troops have been sent to Russia, with a significant number already deployed in the Kursk region. This mobilization is happening faster than expected, with North Korean forces likely to be ready for a full deployment by the end of the year. The spokesperson for the South Korean Ministry of Defense said that intelligence agencies are closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and the presence of North Korean troops. The news was reported by 경향신문, highlighting South Korea's focus on the growing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia. South Korean authorities are evaluating the necessary response measures based on the developments of the situation.