South Korea: O Sang-wook wins the first gold medal in men's foil at the Paris Olympics

July 28, 2024_ O Sang-wook won South Korea's first gold medal in men's foil at the Paris Olympics, achieving a historic feat. In the final, he beat the Tunisian Mohamed Pezzani with a score of 15-11, after an intense match in which he had to face an opponent's recovery. This triumph also marks the achievement of the Grand Slam for O Sang-wook, who previously won the World Championship and Asian Games. The news was reported by ytn.co.kr. In addition to this success, O Sang-wook has the opportunity to compete for another gold medal in the team competition, scheduled for July 31.