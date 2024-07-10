Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:00
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Official apology from Jennie for the video shot in Capri

July 9, 2024_ Jennie's agency, Odd Atelier, has released a statement apologizing for the singer's behavior in the 'A Moment in Capri with Jennie'...

South Korea: Official apology from Jennie for the video shot in Capri
10 luglio 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 9, 2024_ Jennie's agency, Odd Atelier, has released a statement apologizing for the singer's behavior in the 'A Moment in Capri with Jennie' video. In the video, posted on July 2 on the official YouTube channel, Jennie was seen smoking an e-cigarette-like object inside a building, causing controversy. One user requested an investigation from the South Korean Embassy in Italy, believing the video was filmed on the island of Capri. The Embassy urged the Italian authorities to take action. Joongang.co.kr reports it. Jennie contacted the staff on set directly to apologize and promised to be more mature in the future.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Jennie contacted the authorities to take action was seen
Vedi anche
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza