South Korea: Official apology from Jennie for the video shot in Capri

July 9, 2024_ Jennie's agency, Odd Atelier, has released a statement apologizing for the singer's behavior in the 'A Moment in Capri with Jennie' video. In the video, posted on July 2 on the official YouTube channel, Jennie was seen smoking an e-cigarette-like object inside a building, causing controversy. One user requested an investigation from the South Korean Embassy in Italy, believing the video was filmed on the island of Capri. The Embassy urged the Italian authorities to take action. Joongang.co.kr reports it. Jennie contacted the staff on set directly to apologize and promised to be more mature in the future.