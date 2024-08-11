August 10, 2024_ The South Korean Olympic team has achieved an extraordinary milestone at the Paris 2024 Games, surpassing its initial goal of five gold medals with a total of thirteen gold medals. This remarkable achievement could lead to a new medal record for South Korea, which has already equaled its all-time best. Sports experts predict that the team could even reach fifteen gold medals before the games are over. The news was reported by ytn.co.kr, highlighting South Korea's success in disciplines such as shooting and taekwondo, with athletes such as Kim Yoo-jin surprising everyone with their performances. The small South Korean team is demonstrating unprecedented skill and determination, making the nation proud.