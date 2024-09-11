Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
South Korea: Only a third of young people between 25 and 39 are married

September 11, 2024_ According to a report by the South Korean Bureau of Statistics, only 33.7% of young people between the ages of 25 and 39 are...

South Korea: Only a third of young people between 25 and 39 are married
11 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 11, 2024_ According to a report by the South Korean Bureau of Statistics, only 33.7% of young people between the ages of 25 and 39 are currently married, a decline from previous years. The data shows that married young people tend to have a higher average income than their single peers, but married women earn less than single women. In addition, the employment rate among married young people is higher than that of singles, highlighting gender disparities in the labor market. The source of this information is 경향신문. This study reflects social trends in South Korea, where marriage is becoming less common among the younger generation.

