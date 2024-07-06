Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 06 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:36
South Korea: Opening of the first Italian café 'Amor Napoli' in Anguk

5 July 2024_ The first Italian café 'Amor Napoli', specializing in Southern Italian bakery products, has opened in Anguk, in the Jongno district of...

South Korea: Opening of the first Italian café 'Amor Napoli' in Anguk
06 luglio 2024 | 12.36
06 luglio 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

5 July 2024_ The first Italian café 'Amor Napoli', specializing in Southern Italian bakery products, has opened in Anguk, in the Jongno district of Seoul. The restaurant, which extends over two floors, offers a wide range of Italian specialties such as lemon babà, Grana Padano breadsticks and classic panettone. The café terrace, decorated with flowers and typical Italian furnishings, has already attracted numerous visitors during the opening weekend. The cafe has been praised for its atmosphere reminiscent of Italy, offering an authentic experience to Korean customers. The site blog.naver.com reports it. The 'Amor Napoli' cafe has quickly become a popular destination for those looking for a corner of Italy in the heart of Seoul.

in Evidenza