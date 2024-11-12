South Korea: Opportunities for Defense Industry with Trump Election

November 11, 2024_ Donald Trump's election as US president opens up new opportunities for the South Korean defense industry, especially for exports to the US. Trump has promised to modernize the US military, which could translate into greater demand for South Korean weapons. Experts warn that it is crucial to strengthen defense cooperation with the US and develop strategies for the European market. The source of this news is 동아일보. The South Korean defense industry, known as K-Defense, is seeking to expand its presence in international markets, especially in Europe and the United States.