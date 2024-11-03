South Korea: Opposition leaders demand justice against current government

November 2, 2024_ South Korea's Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung attended a rally in Seoul, calling for the immediate adoption of laws to investigate alleged abuses of power by the government. In his speech, Lee criticized the current administration for its failure to address the economic and social crises, highlighting the growing dissatisfaction among citizens. He also drew attention to recent tragic events, such as the deaths of young people in unexplained accidents, to highlight the lack of accountability on the part of leaders. The news is reported by donga.com. Lee urged to join forces to restore democracy and justice in South Korea, stressing the importance of a government that is accountable and responsive to the needs of citizens.