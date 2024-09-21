South Korea: Optimism for nuclear cooperation with Czech Republic

September 20, 2024_ Czech President Petr Pavel expressed optimism that South Korea could win a major contract to build a new nuclear power plant in Dukovany. During a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, the two leaders reiterated their intention to strengthen cooperation in the nuclear sector, with South Korea potentially benefiting from a contract worth 24 trillion won. President Yoon stressed that if the contract is signed, South Korea will cooperate closely with the Czech Republic at all stages of the project. This was reported by 매일경제. This project represents a significant opportunity for South Korean companies, especially Doosan Enerbility, which could win a contract worth 8.5 trillion won, thus contributing to the recovery of the nuclear industry in South Korea.