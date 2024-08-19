South Korea: Paradise City's La Scala Awarded for World Excellence in Wine Dining

August 19, 2024_ Italian restaurant 'La Scala', located in Paradise City, South Korea, has received the prestigious 'Best of Award of Excellence' recognition from Wine Spectator magazine. This award, given to restaurants that offer an exceptional selection of wines, highlights the restaurant's commitment to providing an authentic Italian dining experience, with over 360 varieties of premium wines. Led by Chef Checato, the restaurant stands out for its dishes prepared with fresh and local ingredients, offering a wide range of Italian specialties. The news was reported by localsegye.co.kr, highlighting the growing international recognition of Italian cuisine in South Korea. In celebration of the award, 'La Scala' will launch a special promotion starting September 1, featuring two award-winning wines at discounted prices.