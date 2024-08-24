August 23, 2024_ Park Geun-hye, former South Korean president and the first woman to hold the office, recently published her memoirs, revealing previously unseen details about her presidency and the controversial corruption scandal that led to her impeachment. After serving 4 years and 9 months in prison, Park shared her experiences through the subscription service 'The JoongAng Plus', giving readers exclusive access to behind-the-scenes insights into her administration. The memoirs include personal reflections and analysis of the political challenges she faced during her tenure, particularly regarding national security and relations with North Korea. The source of this news is joongang.co.kr. Park Geun-hye, whose tenure was marked by controversy and political tension, continues to spark debate in South Korea, where she remains controversial.