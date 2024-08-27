South Korea: Park Geun-hye's Testimony on Her Presidency and Impeachment Trial

August 27, 2024_ Park Geun-hye, former South Korean president and the first woman to hold the office, recently shared her experiences in her memoir, revealing previously unseen details of her controversial tenure and the impeachment trial that led to her removal in 2017. In the book, Park expresses regret over the events that led to her downfall, maintaining that she never abused her power for personal gain. The publication of the memoir has been met with interest by readers, as it offers an intimate look into political life and the challenges she faced during her tenure. The source of this news is joongang.co.kr. Park Geun-hye, who ruled from 2013 to 2017, was embroiled in a corruption scandal that rocked the nation, leading to one of the largest protests in South Korean history.