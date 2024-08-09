South Korea: Park Tae-joon wins first gold medal in men's taekwondo at Paris 2024 Olympic Games

August 9, 2024_ Park Tae-joon made history by becoming the first South Korean athlete to win a gold medal in the men's 58kg taekwondo category at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. His victory marks a new chapter in South Korea's taekwondo tradition, erasing the disappointment of missing out on a gold medal at the Tokyo 2021 Games. Park clinched the gold medal after his opponent, Gashim Magomedov of Azerbaijan, withdrew due to injury in the final. The gold medal marks South Korea's 12th gold medal in Paris and the first ever in this weight category. The news was reported by The Korea Herald. Taekwondo is a Korean martial art that became an Olympic sport in 2000.