South Korea: Parliamentarians Ethics Regulation Bill, Government Reforms Proposed

September 5, 2024_ Freedom Party parliamentary group leader Choo Kyung-ho proposed the establishment of a 'Code of Ethics for Parliamentarians' during his speech to the Parliament, stressing the need for severe penalties for insults and inappropriate behavior. He also reiterated the Yoon Suk-yeol government's commitment to completing the 'four reforms' in pensions, healthcare, labor and finance, criticizing the Democratic Party's proposal for a universal subsidy of 250,000 won as irresponsible populism. Choo urged to stop political disputes that do not concern the well-being of citizens and called for bipartisan cooperation to address urgent issues. The news is reported by hankooki.com. The proposed law aims to improve the conduct of parliamentarians and promote a more responsible political environment in South Korea.