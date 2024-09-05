South Korea: Parliamentarians Ethics Regulation Bill, Government Reforms Proposed

Cerca nel sito
 
05 settembre 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
September 5, 2024_ Freedom Party parliamentary group leader Choo Kyung-ho proposed the establishment of a 'Code of Ethics for Parliamentarians' during his speech to the Parliament, stressing the need for severe penalties for insults and inappropriate behavior. He also reiterated the Yoon Suk-yeol government's commitment to completing the 'four reforms' in pensions, healthcare, labor and finance, criticizing the Democratic Party's proposal for a universal subsidy of 250,000 won as irresponsible populism. Choo urged to stop political disputes that do not concern the well-being of citizens and called for bipartisan cooperation to address urgent issues. The news is reported by hankooki.com. The proposed law aims to improve the conduct of parliamentarians and promote a more responsible political environment in South Korea.

Tag
parliamentary group leader Choo Kyung ho address urgent issues during his speech classe dirigente
