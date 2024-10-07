South Korea: Parliamentary audit of government begins with focus on first lady Kim Keon Hee

October 6, 2024_ The South Korean government's parliamentary audit, which begins on Monday and will last 26 days, is shaping up to be a heated political battle between the government and opposition forces. The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) intends to examine President Yoon Suk Yeol's handling of state affairs and controversies surrounding first lady Kim Keon Hee. The DPK has already summoned Kim and his associates as witnesses to answer several charges, including accepting luxury goods and interfering in political appointments. The source of this information is The Korea Times. This audit is considered particularly significant, as it could affect the political future of several leaders, including Lee Jae-myung, the head of the DPK, who is currently embroiled in numerous legal problems.