Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 07 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Parliamentary audit of government begins with focus on first lady Kim Keon Hee

October 6, 2024_ The South Korean government's parliamentary audit, which begins on Monday and will last 26 days, is shaping up to be a heated...

South Korea: Parliamentary audit of government begins with focus on first lady Kim Keon Hee
07 ottobre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 6, 2024_ The South Korean government's parliamentary audit, which begins on Monday and will last 26 days, is shaping up to be a heated political battle between the government and opposition forces. The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) intends to examine President Yoon Suk Yeol's handling of state affairs and controversies surrounding first lady Kim Keon Hee. The DPK has already summoned Kim and his associates as witnesses to answer several charges, including accepting luxury goods and interfering in political appointments. The source of this information is The Korea Times. This audit is considered particularly significant, as it could affect the political future of several leaders, including Lee Jae-myung, the head of the DPK, who is currently embroiled in numerous legal problems.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
main opposition Democratic Party of Korea Parliamentary audit as it could audit
Vedi anche
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza