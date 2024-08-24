South Korea: Party leaders' summit postponed due to COVID-19

August 23, 2024_ The summit of South Korean political party leaders scheduled for August 25 has been postponed due to Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung testing positive for COVID-19. Despite the postponement, negotiations between the parties continue at the operational level. Democratic Party Central Committee member Kim Byeong-joo expressed hope that the summit can be held next week once Lee has recovered. The source of this news is kbs.co.kr. The postponement of the summit is significant at a time of rising political tension and the need to address pressing issues such as the economic crisis and national security.