South Korea: Pasucci celebrates Italy with special event in Busan

September 13, 2024_ Pasucci, a well-known Italian coffee brand, has partnered with Busan Premium Outlet for the 'Viva Italia Special Lounge' event. The event, which runs until September 18, offers visitors a unique experience with Italian gelato and coffee, including the famous 'Tiramisu Gelato'. During the event, Pasucci is also promoting its new gelato outlets in Busan, strengthening its identity as an Italian brand. The news was reported by busan.com. The event also includes an area dedicated to special gift sets to celebrate 140 years of diplomatic relations between Italy and South Korea.