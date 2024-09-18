South Korea: Pasucci celebrates Italy with special event in Busan

September 18, 2024_ Pasucci, the well-known Italian café managed by SPC Group, has announced a special event called ‘Viva Italia Special Lounge’ in collaboration with Busan Premium Outlet. This event aims to promote the culture and tradition of Italian coffee, offering visitors an authentic and immersive experience. The initiative will take place at the mall in Busan, a major city in South Korea, known for its dynamic shopping scene. The news was reported by queen.co.kr. The event represents an opportunity for Koreans to get closer to the tradition of Italian coffee, a symbol of conviviality and quality.