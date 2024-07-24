South Korea: Payment crisis for e-commerce platforms WEMAKEPRICE and TIMON

July 24, 2024_ South Korean e-commerce platforms WEMAKEPRICE and TIMON are facing a severe payment crisis, with delays in refunds and transactions also affecting the travel sector. Economic damage is estimated to exceed 1 trillion won, due to the suspension of sales of consumer goods and tourism packages. Consumers who have purchased travel services are receiving cancellation and repayment requests, while travel companies are trying to manage the situation. The source of this news is 매일경제. The two platforms are part of the Qoo10 group, which includes around 60,000 business partners and recorded an annual turnover of 6.9 trillion won in 2022.