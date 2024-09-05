South Korea: Pension Reform and Resistance to Low Birth Rates Among Young People

September 5, 2024_ The South Korean government has unveiled a pension reform plan that includes increasing the contribution rate from 9% to 13% and adjusting income replacement to 42%. However, the reform is being challenged by growing resistance from young people, especially the MZ generation, against the low birth rate, which is considered a national crisis. The situation is exacerbated by an annual deficit of about 32 trillion won, which is increasing due to the failure to reform the pension system. The source of this information is ohmynews.com. The birth rate issue is crucial to the future of the country, as South Korea has one of the lowest birth rates in the world, with an average of 0.72 children per woman in 2023.