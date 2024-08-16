Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 16 Agosto 2024
South Korea: Pension reform announced to ensure intergenerational equity

South Korea: Pension reform announced to ensure intergenerational equity
August 15, 2024_ The South Korean government plans to announce a pension reform by the end of August, aimed at ensuring fairness between generations. The reform, which aims to delay the collapse of the pension fund by about 30 years, includes a differentiated increase in pension contributions between young people and adults. However, there are concerns about potential generational conflicts following the implementation of these measures. The source of this news is 매일경제. President Yoon Suk-yeol is expected to make an official presentation of the reform, which also includes the introduction of financial stabilization mechanisms for the pension system.

