Sabato 20 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:51
July 19, 2024_ The first parliamentary hearing on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol was marked by physical and verbal clashes between...

South Korea: Physical and verbal clash in Parliament during the first hearing on the President's impeachment
20 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
July 19, 2024_ The first parliamentary hearing on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol was marked by physical and verbal clashes between members of the South Korean Parliament. During the hearing, which focused on allegations of interference in the investigation into Sergeant Chae's death, several lawmakers, including Jeon Hyun-hee of the Democratic Party and Park Eun-jung of the National Reform Party, were injured. Legislative Committee Chairman Jung Cheong-rae threatened legal action for violating the Parliament Modernization Act. The session was characterized by mutual accusations of illegality between the majority and opposition parties. The news site 동아일보 reports it. The next hearing is scheduled for July 26 and will address additional charges against the President and First Lady.

inchiesta hearing next hearing impeachment
