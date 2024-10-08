Cerca nel sito
 
South Korea: Pietrasanta and Jeungpyeong Strengthen Cultural Ties

October 8, 2024_ The Italian city of Pietrasanta has signed a friendship agreement with Jeungpyeong, South Korea, to promote cultural and artistic...

08 ottobre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 8, 2024_ The Italian city of Pietrasanta has signed a friendship agreement with Jeungpyeong, South Korea, to promote cultural and artistic exchanges. Mayor Alberto Stefano Giovannetti met with Mayor Lee Jae-young to discuss collaborative projects, including artistic events and student exchanges. During the visit, the Pietrasanta delegation attended the Jeungpyeong festival, enjoying local culture and learning traditional craft techniques. The news was reported by pressna.com, highlighting the importance of cultural cooperation between Italy and South Korea. The Italian delegation expressed interest in Korean traditions, promising to continue developing fruitful relations between the two cities.

