Venerdì 19 Luglio 2024
South Korea: Plan to build 24,000 new homes by 2029

July 18, 2024_ The South Korean government announced a plan to build 23,600 new homes by 2029, focusing mainly on the third generation of new cities.

19 luglio 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
July 18, 2024_ The South Korean government announced a plan to build 23,600 new homes by 2029, focusing mainly on the third generation of new cities. Additionally, landscaping will be released to provide an additional 20,000 homes. This move aims to counter the supply shortage and rising house prices, which has led to a 0.28% increase in apartment prices in Seoul, the highest in 70 months. The participation of private businesses will be crucial to the plan's success, given the lack of resources and personnel of public agencies such as the Korea Land and Housing Corporation (LH). Metro 경제 reports it. The government hopes that the stabilizing effect on the housing market will manifest itself from 2027, when new homes will be ready for occupation.

