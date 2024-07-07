South Korea: Political stalemate due to postponement of Parliament opening ceremony

July 7, 2024_ The opening ceremony of the South Korean Parliament has been postponed indefinitely, causing significant political gridlock. The planned statements by representatives of the majority and opposition parliamentary groups were cancelled, further aggravating the situation. The main issue concerns the special investigation into the marines, which led to a disruption of parliamentary sessions and increased tensions between parties. The situation is complicated by further disagreements over various laws, including the media law and the appointment of the chairman of the Communications Commission. Ytn.co.kr reports it. The political crisis seems destined to continue, with no signs of imminent resolution.