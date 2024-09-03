Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 03 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:08
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Political tension over Lee Jae-myung's martial law statements

September 3, 2024_ Political tensions in South Korea have increased after Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party, raised concerns about the...

South Korea: Political tension over Lee Jae-myung's martial law statements
03 settembre 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 3, 2024_ Political tensions in South Korea have increased after Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party, raised concerns about the possibility of martial law during a public meeting. The Presidency responded by asking Lee to put his position on the line if he intends to continue making such claims. This back-and-forth has raised concerns about political stability and national security, with references to the country's authoritarian past. The source of this information is ytn.co.kr. The current situation reflects the deep political divisions in South Korea, with the government trying to maintain calm amid growing uncertainty.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
South Korea increased after public meeting national security
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza