South Korea: Political tension over Lee Jae-myung's martial law statements

September 3, 2024_ Political tensions in South Korea have increased after Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party, raised concerns about the possibility of martial law during a public meeting. The Presidency responded by asking Lee to put his position on the line if he intends to continue making such claims. This back-and-forth has raised concerns about political stability and national security, with references to the country's authoritarian past. The source of this information is ytn.co.kr. The current situation reflects the deep political divisions in South Korea, with the government trying to maintain calm amid growing uncertainty.