Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 12 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:52
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Political tensions between factions in the ruling party

July 12, 2024_ In South Korea, the ruling party is shaken by strong tensions between pro- and anti-Yoon factions. During a radio interview, lawmakers...

South Korea: Political tensions between factions in the ruling party
12 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 12, 2024_ In South Korea, the ruling party is shaken by strong tensions between pro- and anti-Yoon factions. During a radio interview, lawmakers Kim Jae-seop of the People's Power Party and Jang Kyung-tae of the Democratic Party discussed internal divisions and accusations of political sabotage. Tensions are particularly evident ahead of internal party elections, with accusations of manipulation and power struggles. The situation is further complicated by investigations into alleged attempts to influence military appointments. The news site 동아일보 reports it. The discussion highlighted the need for more transparent management and public scrutiny of political activities and appointments.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ruling party ruling diritto d'interpello festa
Vedi anche
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza