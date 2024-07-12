South Korea: Political tensions between factions in the ruling party

July 12, 2024_ In South Korea, the ruling party is shaken by strong tensions between pro- and anti-Yoon factions. During a radio interview, lawmakers Kim Jae-seop of the People's Power Party and Jang Kyung-tae of the Democratic Party discussed internal divisions and accusations of political sabotage. Tensions are particularly evident ahead of internal party elections, with accusations of manipulation and power struggles. The situation is further complicated by investigations into alleged attempts to influence military appointments. The news site 동아일보 reports it. The discussion highlighted the need for more transparent management and public scrutiny of political activities and appointments.