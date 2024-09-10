South Korea: Politics and Medicine Unite for Health Reform

September 09, 2024_ Leaders of South Korea's political parties have agreed to work together to ensure the participation of the medical sector in the 'Political Consultation Committee'. This committee deals with healthcare reform issues, including increasing the number of students in medical schools. Party representatives stressed the importance of working with the medical sector to address the country's healthcare challenges. The need for constructive dialogue between the government and healthcare professionals was highlighted as crucial to the success of the reforms. The news was reported by 동아일보. Political leaders, including the representative of the ruling party and the opposition party, expressed their intention to facilitate meetings with healthcare professionals to promote effective dialogue.