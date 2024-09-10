Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 10 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:16
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Politics and Medicine Unite for Health Reform

September 09, 2024_ Leaders of South Korea's political parties have agreed to work together to ensure the participation of the medical sector in the...

South Korea: Politics and Medicine Unite for Health Reform
10 settembre 2024 | 12.10
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 09, 2024_ Leaders of South Korea's political parties have agreed to work together to ensure the participation of the medical sector in the 'Political Consultation Committee'. This committee deals with healthcare reform issues, including increasing the number of students in medical schools. Party representatives stressed the importance of working with the medical sector to address the country's healthcare challenges. The need for constructive dialogue between the government and healthcare professionals was highlighted as crucial to the success of the reforms. The news was reported by 동아일보. Political leaders, including the representative of the ruling party and the opposition party, expressed their intention to facilitate meetings with healthcare professionals to promote effective dialogue.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
party representatives stressed opposition party party festa
Vedi anche
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza