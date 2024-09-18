South Korea: Politics in turmoil after Chuseok as government and opposition tensions rise

September 18, 2024_ After the Chuseok holiday, South Korean politics is in a phase of uncertainty and tension. Discussions for the September parliamentary session have been hampered by the lack of agreement among political forces, making it a difficult month. Political leaders have expressed concerns about the disconnect between political issues and the real needs of the people, especially regarding the health crisis. The source of this information is ytn.co.kr. The current situation highlights the need for constructive dialogue between the government and the opposition to address the country's social and health challenges.