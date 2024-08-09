Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 09 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:33
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Possible pardon for former governor and minister on Liberation Day

August 8, 2024_ South Korea's Justice Ministry announced that former Gyeongsang South provincial governor Kim Kyung-soo and former culture minister...

South Korea: Possible pardon for former governor and minister on Liberation Day
09 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 8, 2024_ South Korea's Justice Ministry announced that former Gyeongsang South provincial governor Kim Kyung-soo and former culture minister Yoo In-sun have been included in the list of potential recipients of a special Liberation Day pardon. Kim, who was sentenced to two years in prison in the online comment manipulation case, has already received a partial pardon in 2022, but his ability to run for office remains restricted until 2027. Yoo, who was implicated in the culture blacklist case, has already served his sentence and is only awaiting a pardon. Justice Minister Park Sung-jae will present the review findings to President Yoon Suk-yeol, with the final decision to be made at the Cabinet meeting on August 13. Liberation Day, celebrated on August 15, commemorates Korea's liberation from Japanese rule in 1945, and is an important national holiday.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
culture blacklist case Liberation Day cultura former culture minister
Vedi anche
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza