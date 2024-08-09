South Korea: Possible pardon for former governor and minister on Liberation Day

August 8, 2024_ South Korea's Justice Ministry announced that former Gyeongsang South provincial governor Kim Kyung-soo and former culture minister Yoo In-sun have been included in the list of potential recipients of a special Liberation Day pardon. Kim, who was sentenced to two years in prison in the online comment manipulation case, has already received a partial pardon in 2022, but his ability to run for office remains restricted until 2027. Yoo, who was implicated in the culture blacklist case, has already served his sentence and is only awaiting a pardon. Justice Minister Park Sung-jae will present the review findings to President Yoon Suk-yeol, with the final decision to be made at the Cabinet meeting on August 13. Liberation Day, celebrated on August 15, commemorates Korea's liberation from Japanese rule in 1945, and is an important national holiday.