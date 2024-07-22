Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 22 Luglio 2024
South Korea: Potential impacts of Trump's re-election on South Korean industry
22 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 21, 2024_ As Donald Trump's re-election chances increase, South Korean industry is evaluating the potential impacts. Re-election could affect key sectors such as batteries and electric cars, with mixed views on the beneficial or harmful effects. The possible reduction of Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) benefits is a significant concern for South Korean companies. However, some sectors such as shipbuilding could benefit from Trump's policies. Metro 경제 reports it. South Korean companies are urged to prepare strategically to deal with long-term economic and political changes.

