Martedì 22 Ottobre 2024
October 22, 2024_ People's Power Party (PPP) Chairman Han Dong-hoon urged President Yoon Suk Yeol to take action on the controversy involving first...

South Korea: PPP leader calls for measures for first lady Kim Keon-hee
22 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
October 22, 2024_ People's Power Party (PPP) Chairman Han Dong-hoon urged President Yoon Suk Yeol to take action on the controversy involving first lady Kim Keon-hee during a private meeting. Han recommended that Kim suspend her public activities and conduct a reshuffle among her aides believed to be close to her, while also suggesting that a special inspector be assigned to monitor the situation. During the 70-minute meeting, Yoon responded that there is no concrete evidence to support the allegations, implying that a reshuffle is unnecessary without clear evidence. The president also said that Kim is already limiting her public appearances and called the current allegations baseless. The news was reported by The Korea Times. The current situation reflects the political tensions in South Korea, where the figure of the first lady is often in the public eye.

