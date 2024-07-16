South Korea: Prada announces a price increase of up to 10%

July 16, 2024_ Italian luxury brand Prada has decided to increase the prices of some of its products in South Korea starting July 17, 2024. Some items will see an increase of over 300,000 won, with increases of up to 10% . Among the affected products is the popular Arqué leather shoulder bag, the price of which will go from 3,450,000 to 3,500,000 won, marking an increase of 1.4%. This is the second price increase by Prada in 2024. The news was reported by newsis.com. This increase reflects Prada's strategy to maintain its positioning in the luxury market despite economic fluctuations.