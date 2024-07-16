Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 16 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Prada announces a price increase of up to 10%

July 16, 2024_ Italian luxury brand Prada has decided to increase the prices of some of its products in South Korea starting July 17, 2024. Some...

South Korea: Prada announces a price increase of up to 10%
16 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 16, 2024_ Italian luxury brand Prada has decided to increase the prices of some of its products in South Korea starting July 17, 2024. Some items will see an increase of over 300,000 won, with increases of up to 10% . Among the affected products is the popular Arqué leather shoulder bag, the price of which will go from 3,450,000 to 3,500,000 won, marking an increase of 1.4%. This is the second price increase by Prada in 2024. The news was reported by newsis.com. This increase reflects Prada's strategy to maintain its positioning in the luxury market despite economic fluctuations.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
some items will soma up Prada announces
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro
News to go
Compiti estivi, 4 genitori su 10 si dicono contrari
News to go
Elettricità, Arera: oltre 76,5% famiglie nel mercato libero
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza